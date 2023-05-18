Submit Release
Charitable Gaming Grants Total More Than $1.9 Million For Local Groups and Organizations

May 18

More than 1,300 groups and organizations in the province are benefitting from the latest quarterly payment of charitable gaming grants totalling approximately $1.9 million.

"Groups and organizations who receive these grants do so because of their hard work strengthening their communities," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Lori Carr said. "Our government is pleased to continue to support these important volunteer efforts."

Among the grants provided by SLGA during the most recent quarter: Humboldt and surrounding area received: $127,537; Estevan and surrounding area received: $120,609; Prince Albert and surrounding area received: $112,004; Meadow Lake and surrounding area received: $109,847; and Yorkton and surrounding area received: $95,075. 

Groups that conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingo, raffles, breakopens, Texas Hold 'em poker and Monte Carlo events are eligible for the quarterly grant. The grant is equal to 25 per cent of the net revenues raised from the event, to a maximum grant of $100,000 annually.

Charities do not have to apply to receive the grant. SLGA obtains the necessary information to calculate the grant from the paperwork submitted by the group or organization.

For more information, contact:

David Morris
Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority
Regina
Phone: 306-787-1721
Email: dmorris@slga.com

