Support Habitat for Humanity GTA Flash Fundraiser with Excess, Unwanted and Customer-Returned Inventory

The Charity Hub Logo - Liquidate for a Cause Habitat for Humanity GTA Logo Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of The Charity Hub

Funds raised from the 4-Day Public Warehouse Sale Sept 28th - Oct 1st will support the construction of homes for working families in the Greater Toronto Area

We are grateful to have The Charity Hub’s support to build affordable homes that empower working families and help ensure our communities remain equitable and strong.” — Mariyam Lightwala, Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Habitat GTA

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charity Hub (TCH) is hosting a September Flash Fundraiser Sale to raise funds to help Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area (GTA) build affordable homes in our communities. TCH invites companies to donate their excess, customer-returned, and refurbished inventory for a four-day public fundraiser.

Many manufacturers, warehouses, retailers, wholesalers, and distributors have excess inventory taking up valuable warehouse space. This fundraising event is an ideal opportunity for companies to clear out their warehouse, donate obsolete and customer-returned product, and give back to the community while supporting their corporate social responsibility and environmental, social, and governance goals.

The funds raised from this sale will support the construction of homes to support working families so they can build strength, stability, and self-reliance through the benefits of affordable homeownership.

“Working families are facing a housing affordability crisis unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said Mariyam Lightwala, Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Habitat GTA. "We are grateful to have The Charity Hub’s support to build affordable homes that empower working families and help ensure our communities remain equitable and strong.”

TURNING EXCESS INTO IMPACT

“It’s unfortunate that $163 billion of inventory is discarded each year and 9.6 billion pounds of customer returns end up in the landfill. The Charity Hub is trying to change this by finding buyers that want these products to divert goods from the landfill and create cash for charities like Habitat GTA,” says Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of The Charity Hub. “We’ve been supporting Habitat Canada for years and wanted to amplify their fundraising efforts. They’re a great organization so we offered to source inventory from suppliers and sell it at a public warehouse sale to create cash for Habitat GTA’s housing programs. It’s a win-win.”

TCH will be coordinating all pick up of product donations, promotions, and sale of inventory at a 4-day public fundraiser in the GTA (location TBC) starting Thursday, September 28 through Sunday, October 1st. TCH will donate 50% of net sale proceeds to Habitat GTA. Suppliers benefit from a flexible inventory tax write-off. TCH is the recipient of a business acknowledgment letter issued by Habitat GTA.

TO DONATE INVENTORY

Visit The Charity Hub’s website to learn more about the event and how to donate inventory.

ABOUT THE CHARITY HUB

The Charity Hub (TCH) offers a unique triple-impact liquidation solution that helps companies support their corporate social responsibility and raise their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) profile by buying excess, refurbished, and customer-returned inventory and turning it into charitable donations. As a Liquidator for Good, TCH makes it easy for global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers to responsibly liquidate inventory by coordinating all logistics and sales, and then donating 50% of TCH’s net profits to the suppliers’ preferred charity. Our expertise is liquidating inventory, our power is giving back. To learn more about turning excess into impact, visit https://www.thecharityhub.com/.

ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GREATER TORONTO AREA (GTA)

Habitat for Humanity GTA is greater Toronto’s most recognized provider, and advocate, of solutions that tackle our region’s housing crisis. Our mission is to create a world where everyone has a safe, quality place to live. We focus on creative solutions to address the affordable housing crisis in Toronto, Brampton, Caledon, York Region and Durham Region. With the help of volunteers, donors and community partners, we unlock change for generations by bringing the benefits of home ownership to more people and communities. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 23 new communities, empowering more than 500 families. To learn more visit https://habitatgta.ca/.

Introducing The Charity Hub