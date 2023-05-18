Visitor arrivals for April 2023

MACAU, May 18 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 2,274,050 in April 2023, representing an upsurge of 274.7% year-on-year and a rise of 16.2% month-on-month. Overnight visitors (1,176,456) and same-day visitors (1,097,594) soared by 550.2% and 157.7% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors increased by 0.2 day year-on-year to 1.2 days; the duration for same-day visitors (0.3 day) went up by 0.2 day while that for overnight visitors (2.2 days) dropped by 1.4 days.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China jumped by 159.3% year-on-year to 1,386,944, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (817,730) surging by 589.5%. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area increased by 56.4% year-on-year to 616,602, of whom 25.5% came from Zhuhai (157,188) and 20.5% from Guangzhou (126,222). Besides, visitors from Hong Kong (745,282) and Taiwan (33,295) rocketed by 1,039.3% and 419.0% year-on-year respectively.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land hiked by 205.2% year-on-year to 1,779,988 in April; among them, 43.0% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (764,886), 40.9% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (727,703) and 11.8% via the Hengqin port (210,672). In addition, visitor arrivals by sea and by air leapt by 1,786.3% and 2,681.5% year-on-year to 340,831 and 153,231 respectively.

In the first four months of 2023, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 190.8% year-on-year to 7,222,408; overnight visitors (3,815,209) and same-day visitors (3,407,199) jumped by 342.8% and 110.1% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors increased by 0.1 day to 1.3 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.3 day) rising by 0.2 day whereas that of overnight visitors (2.3 days) decreasing by 1.1 days.