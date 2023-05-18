MassDOT to Host "Touch-A-Truck" Events 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be hosting "Touch-A-Truck" events at Highway district depots across the Commonwealth on Saturday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Families can visit MassDOT Highway district depots for the annual Touch-a-Truck event featuring a dump truck, bucket trucks, plows and more. This is a family-friendly event that connects the community with MassDOT workers that keep the Commonwealth's roadways safe and operational year-round.

"With National Public Works Week coming up at the end of May, we at MassDOT are pleased to be able to display some of the equipment used on a regular basis to maintain our infrastructure," said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. "This is a great opportunity for families to learn about our equipment firsthand, and to hear from our MassDOT employees about all of the great work they're doing out on the roads."

"It's a pleasure to host another year of our Touch-A-Truck events at our Highway district depots," said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. "Our MassDOT employees take a great deal of pride in their work, and they enjoy talking about their responsibilities and describing some of the features these pieces of equipment have to get the job done."

Attendees will be able to interact with the following equipment at all locations:

Loader

Loader attachments (snowblower)

Spreader/Plow

Tow Plow

Tractor

Mowing attachments

Sweeper

Dump Truck

Bucket Truck

VMS with Cam

Arrow Boards

Traffic Attenuator

Lift Truck

Bridge Inspection (Inspector 62)

Flat bed

Please join us at any of the following locations across the Commonwealth: