Joint Statement on the U.S.-Egypt Joint Economic Commission

MEDIA NOTE
OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON
MAY 17, 2023

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Arab Republic of Egypt on the occasion of the inaugural meeting of the high-level Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between the United States and Egypt May 17.

Begin text:

The inaugural meeting of the high-level Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between the United States and Egypt was held May 17 in Cairo, Egypt. Under Secretary for Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago led the U.S. delegation and Assistant Foreign Minister for American Affairs Ambassador Dr. Hazem Fahmy led the Egyptian delegation. The launch of the JEC was announced at the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue held on November 8-9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. President Biden and President El-Sisi expressed their support for the JEC during their meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 16, 2022. Both Presidents are committed to furthering bilateral economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the Egyptian and American people.

The delegations discussed promoting economic and commercial ties, facilitating investment and entrepreneurship, and encouraging private sector involvement in economic development. The sessions also focused on strengthening bilateral economic and commercial cooperation in various sectors, including information and communications technologies (ICT), energy, and environment, as well as cooperation in Africa. The delegations underscored the importance of advancing economic empowerment of women, enhancing food security, and developing sustainable infrastructure and supply chains.

It was decided the next JEC would be held in the United States in 2024.

End text.

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 17 May, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

