UDAF Issues Statement Regarding the Utah Firewood Quarantine

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is issuing the following statement regarding the importation and movement of firewood into the state and regarding the Utah Firewood Quarantine.

“As camping season is upon us, UDAF is urging the public to be aware of the current quarantine of the movement of firewood into Utah from out of state,” said Kristopher Watson, State Entomologist. “Firewood brought in from out of state is one of the main pathways of invasive pests that we are working hard to keep out of the state, including Emerald Ash Bore, Spongy Moth, and the Asian Longhorn Beatle. These pests destroy trees and landscapes in areas they inhabit. Please help us keep our natural habitats healthy and free from these pests by ‘buying it where you burn it’.”

Some helpful tips for preventing the spread of these invasive species are:

• Buy firewood near where you will burn it- a good rule of thumb is only using wood that was cut within 10 miles of where you’ll have your fire, 50 miles if necessary. Regulations vary in each state, so visit our Firewood Map to learn more.

• Check for labels with state of origin information before purchasing firewood.

• Some states list their firewood vendors on Firewood Scout , to make finding local firewood easier for everyone. Check their site to see if your state is included!

• Wood that looks clean and healthy can still have tiny insect eggs, or microscopic fungi spores, that have the potential of starting new and deadly infestations. Always leave your backyard firewood at home, even if you think it looks fine.

• Aged or seasoned wood is still not safe. Just because it is dry doesn’t mean that bugs can’t crawl onto it- and some insects can take several years to mature inside the wood.

• Tell your friends not to bring wood with them- everyone needs to know that they should not move firewood.

UDAF is working closely with the Utah Department of Natural Resources and other state and national park management agencies to help monitor for invasive pests and educate the public about the firewood quarantine. For more information on the quarantine and other resources, visit dontmovefirewood.org.