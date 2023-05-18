Read more about GBI Arrests Camden County Deputy in Use of Force Incident

Submit Release
Woodbine, Camden County, GA, GA (05/18/2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Jacoby Anderson, 25, of St. Marys, GA, with one count of Simple Battery and one count of Violation of Oath of Office. On Thursday, May 11, 2023, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins requested the GBI to investigate an alleged use of force incident involving Camden County Deputy Jacoby Anderson and an inmate at the Camden County Jail. 

The investigation revealed that Deputy Jacoby Anderson hit the inmate several times with a closed fist. Anderson was arrested for one count of misdemeanor simple battery and one count of felony Violation of Oath of Office.  Anderson was booked at the Camden County Jail.  

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

