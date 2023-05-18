Department of Labor Releases New Fraud Prevention Guidelines for Employers and Claimants

WILMINGTON, Delaware – The Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) has re-released Fraud Prevention guidelines for employers and claimants to protect against identity theft and fraud involving unemployment insurance benefits as incidence of new consumer scams increase across the country.

In recent months, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received multiple reports of scams where job seekers and those seeking unemployment insurance benefits have had their identity and other personal information compromised through schemes that promise employment.

In these cases, phony job postings that are listed on reputable employment websites offering to assist in starting a business or opportunities to earn money working from home. The fake postings use the names of well-known employers to post job openings that don’t exist. The goal of the fraudsters is to get those responding to send personal information or money in order to get the job.

DOL urges that people use caution when considering these posts. To avoid scams like those noted above, it is recommended that individuals:

Verify job openings before applying. Visit the official website for the organization or company you’re applying for. Most legitimate companies include a “career opportunities” or “jobs” section on their websites.

See what others are saying. Look up the name of the company along with words like “scam,” “review,” or “complaint.” The results may include experiences of others who’ve lost money.

Beware of depositing a check from someone you don’t know. An honest employer should never send you a check and then tell you to send them part of the money as a prerequisite for getting hired. That’s a fake check scam.

There are additional guidelines for active employees and members of the public who have not applied for unemployment insurance.

If you receive fraudulent correspondence that resembles any of the following, please contact the Division of Unemployment Insurance immediately:

A letter stating that you have received a monetary determination regarding unemployment insurance

A notification that you have failed the Unemployment Insurance application security verification assessment

A letter notifying you of your potential eligibility for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), but you have not applied for unemployment

“If you suspect fraud, please contact DOL immediately” said Darryl Scott, Director of the Division of Unemployment Insurance. “We have staff available to assist, and we work with law enforcement agencies that help the public avoid these fraud attempts and scams daily.”

Forward any relevant information to the Delaware Department of Labor by email to uifraud@delaware.gov. Make sure to include your contact and any information that may support our investigation into the incident.

We also encourage people to report the incident to their local police department, and file a complaint with the Fraud and Consumer Protection Division in the State Attorney General’s Office. This division is designed to help victims of identity theft.

To file a complaint call (302) 577-8600 or submit online via https://attorneygeneral.delaware.gov/fraud/cpu/complaint.

###

Media Contact:

Alejandro Bodipo-Memba

DOL Communications

(302)761-8002