Delaware Employees Can Now Begin to File Claims for Paid Family Leave

WILMINGTON, Del. – The Delaware Department of Labor’s Division of Paid Leave announced the official start of Delaware Paid Leave, a statewide program designed to ensure workers have financial support during life’s most critical moments. Beginning today, eligible employees can start submitting claims for Delaware Paid Leave — also known as Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML).

Created under the Healthy Delaware Families Act and signed into law in May 2022, Delaware Paid Leave provides wage-replacement benefits to workers who need time away from their jobs due to:

• Medical Leave: A serious health condition impacting the employee.

• Family Caregiver Leave: Caring for a family member with a serious health condition.

• Parental Leave: Welcoming a new child through birth, adoption, or foster placement.

• Qualified Exigency Leave: A family member’s overseas military deployment.

“Delaware Paid Leave helps to address a significant financial challenge many families face when tending to a loved one or their own medical conditions,” said LaKresha Moultrie, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Labor. “This launch, two years in the planning, represents a major step forward for the health, stability, and economic security of our workforce. No worker should have to choose between their paycheck and their family’s well-being.”

More than 400,000 Delaware employees stand to benefit, along with their families — meaning roughly 70% of Delawareans will be supported by the program. While the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) has provided job-protected leave for more than 30 years, FMLA leave is unpaid and applies only to employers with 50 or more employees.

“Today marks a meaningful step forward for Delaware families and our economy,” said Delaware Governor Matt Meyer. “With the launch of Delaware Paid Leave, workers can now focus on what matters most – the health of their loved ones and the joy of welcoming a new child – without the added stress of financial hardship. This program reflects our commitment to supporting working families, strengthening our communities, and building an economy where everyone can thrive.”

Delaware Paid Leave strengthens and expands those protections by:

• Offering paid time off with wage replacement.

• Covering employers with 10 or more Delaware-based employees.

• Supporting workers who otherwise cannot afford to take leave under FMLA.

• Modernizing the process with fully electronic submission and certification, reducing administrative burden for employers and health care providers.

In all, more than 6,000 Delaware businesses are expected to benefit from Delaware Paid Leave. The program serves as a powerful tool for recruiting and retaining a strong, stable workforce — especially in a competitive labor market where neighboring states already offer similar programs.

“Delaware Paid Leave strengthens Delaware’s workforce by supporting healthier, more engaged employees,” said Paid Family Leave Division Director Chris Counihan. “This program levels the playing field for Delaware employers competing for talent in the region.”

The Division of Paid Leave is committed to helping employers and employees understand and access the program. Resources include:

• Employee Information Hub: FAQs, guides, webinars, and a benefits contribution calculator.

• Employer Support: Compliance tools, timelines, and technical guidance.

• 24/7 Assistance: Call 302-761-8375 or email PFML@delaware.gov.

Learn more about Delaware Paid Leave at de.gov/paidleave.