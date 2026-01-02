Delaware Department of Labor Conducting its Annual Prevailing Wage Survey
WILMINGTON, Del. – The Delaware Department of Labor is currently conducting its Annual Prevailing Wage Survey for state-funded construction projects. Prevailing wage rates are determined by data supplied by employers working in the State on private and public construction projects.
On January 2, 2026, the Department mailed survey forms to contractors and various interested parties. The completed survey forms must be submitted electronically or postmarked no later than February 9, 2026, to the Department of Labor for the data to be used in the calculation of the Delaware Prevailing Wage Rates.
To submit electronically or download the forms, go to Office of Construction Enforcement 2026 Prevailing Wage Survey.
