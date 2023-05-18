Submit Release
State Board of Education Announces Plan to Consider an Interim State Superintendent of Education Effective July 1

For Immediate Release: May 18, 2023

State Board of Education Announces Plan to Consider an Interim State Superintendent of Education Effective July 1

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) today announced it will hold a special-called meeting on June 15 to consider the appointment of an interim state superintendent of education effective July 1.

The SBE also voted to allow the individual who is named interim state superintendent to be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

The interim state superintendent will succeed Mike Kent, who was appointed to serve as short-term interim state superintendent from April 3 through June 30, 2023.

The SBE plans to announce its timeline for the state superintendent search this summer.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

 

