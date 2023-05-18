DNR enforcement actions, published 5/18/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Hardin County

Poet Biorefining – Iowa Falls, LLC

Comply with its air quality construction permit, including all testing requirements; comply with its Title V operating permit; submit a report on the cause of excess emissions; develop and submit for approval updated operation and maintenance plans; conduct quarterly compliance stack testing for volatile organic compounds, total hazardous air pollutants, and single hazardous air pollutants; submit any air quality construction permit modifications necessary; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.