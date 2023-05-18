Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 65 revision update

Pursuant to Executive Order 10, DNR has reviewed and drafted animal feeding operation rules (567 Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 65). This rulemaking process was started before Executive Order 10, and the current draft rules incorporate the previously proposed rules' revisions.

DNR seeks informal comment on the proposed rules, and DNR will accept written comments until June 16, 2023. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to AFO@dnr.iowa.gov. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

Following this informal comment period, DNR will review all comments and prepare a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. A public comment period for the draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action will take place in September 2023, with a public hearing at the end of September 2023.

The following link provides a copy of the rules showing the strikethrough removed provisions and new underlined provisions, a clean copy of the rules, and a copy of the strikethrough appendix documents. https://www.iowadn r.gov/Environmental-Protection /Animal-Feeding-Operations/ AFO-Resources-and-Regulations# Draft-Rulemaking-483