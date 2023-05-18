Important Notice: Taxability of Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids

Effective July 1, 2023, Public Chapter 423 (2023) creates a new 6% sales tax for the privilege of engaging in the business of selling products containing a hemp-derived cannabinoid. This tax applies in addition to the standard 7% state sales tax rate and the applicable local option sales tax rate. This tax does not apply to hemp-derived fiber, grain, or topical products. For more information, please read important notice #23-12.