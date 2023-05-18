Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,877 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court will decide whether UC Berkeley can build housing at People's Park

The state Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to consider UC Berkeley’s plan to take over the historic People’s Park and build housing there for students and the homeless, setting aside a lower-court ruling that would have required the university to consider alternative housing sites.

You just read:

California Supreme Court will decide whether UC Berkeley can build housing at People's Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more