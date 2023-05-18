Statement by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on the Passing of former Oregon Court of Appeals Judge Rick Haselton

Oregon lost a legal giant yesterday.

I had the good fortune to engage with Judge Rick Haselton, on nearly a daily basis, for six years while we served together on the Oregon Court of Appeals from 2005-2011. He was the presiding judge of my three-judge panel for four of those years; we carpooled together to Salem; we shared family stories, especially about his pride and joy—daughter Molly. Rick was brilliant, intellectual, sweet and kind. He absolutely loved being a judge and he was a great one! It was truly an honor to be his colleague and friend.

My family and I extend sincere condolences to Sura and Molly and all who knew and loved him. May Rick’s memory be a blessing.

Ellen Rosenblum

Oregon Attorney General