New elementary school coming for students in Langley

CANADA, May 18 - Students in the growing Willoughby area of Langley will soon benefit from a new elementary school.

The school will include a neighbourhood learning centre that will offer services such as child care to benefit families in the broader community.

“I understand how important it is for parents to know that their kids are safe, comfortable and happy at a school close to home,” said Premier David Eby. “That’s why we’re building and upgrading schools in Langley and throughout the province. The new elementary school in Langley’s rapidly growing Willoughby area will soon bring students, families and staff together to learn, grow, make friends and build community for generations to come.”

Funding for a new 555-seat elementary school in the northeastern Latimer neighbourhood has been approved. The Province is providing the Langley School District with as much as $51.8 million to build the new school.

“We know B.C. is rapidly growing and our government is committed to supporting families and the next generation of learners in Langley,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “We are working with the Langley School District to expand schools and provide students with engaging, modern learning environments that are close to home.”

To provide students with an inclusive school, the design will include accessible washrooms that can be used by all students regardless of gender. In keeping with the Province’s CleanBC emissions-reduction goals, mass timber will be incorporated into portions of the school. These innovative low-carbon building materials will help to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions throughout the building’s lifetime.

The project is in design, and construction is scheduled to start in spring 2024. The school is expected to be ready for students in fall 2025.

“I am thrilled that a new elementary school is on the way for the northeast Latimer area,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. “The Township of Langley is a fast-growing community with many young families moving to the area. This new elementary school will provide 555 seats for students to learn, play and grow in a rapidly growing community.”

In addition, two seismic-upgrade projects have recently been completed in Langley at Vanguard Secondary and Shortreed Community Elementary. The Province invested as much as $3.7 million for a partial seismic replacement at Vanguard Secondary, which also added two new classrooms and a multipurpose room to the school. The seismic upgrade at Shortreed Community Elementary included upgrading classrooms and the gymnasium. The Province invested as much as $8.9 million for the project. As a result, more than 450 elementary students are now learning in a seismically safer school.

“We believe these new spaces will relieve some of the enrolment pressures in schools within the Willoughby area of Langley,” says Candy Ashdown, chair, Langley Board of Education. “The board appreciates the funding for all of these projects as they are aligned with our commitment to meeting the education and health and safety needs of our students now and in the future.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced $3.2 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This includes adding approximately 21,000 new student spaces and 33,000 seismically safer seats in B.C. schools.

To support this momentum, Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital investments to provide a better place for students to learn.

Quick Facts:

Since September 2017, government has invested approximately $190 million in the Langley School District.

Other major capital projects include a seismic upgrade and 275-seat addition at Peter Ewart Middle school, which is currently underway and the completed 555-seat Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary school.

Three site purchases have also been made: One for Donna Gabriel Robins elementary school; one for the new northeast Latimer Elementary; and one for future Willoughby secondary and middle schools.

The Langley School District has contributed $12.2 million to these projects.

Learn More:

Vanguard Secondary is unique in the Langley School District as it offers programs that support students with developmental and generational traumas. To learn more, visit: https://vanguard.sd35.bc.ca/