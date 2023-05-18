MEDIA ADVISORY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

919-707-3004 Agriculture Commissioner Troxler to make major agricultural economic impact announcement WHO/WHAT: Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will make a significant announcement regarding agriculture’s economic impact in North Carolina. Sen. Brent Jackson and Rep. Jimmy Dixon are also slated to speak. WHEN/WHERE: 9:30 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023

Tobacco Pavilion at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, Raleigh BACKGROUND

INFORMATION: In addition to making a significant agricultural economic impact announcement at this press conference, Commissioner Troxler will also deliver a speech celebrating N.C. Forever Farms, farms that are under permanent conservation easements, at 10 a.m. in the nearby Stanfield Center. Farm owners participating in the N.C. Forever Farms program will be in attendance. Media can also gather video ahead of the opening of the Got to Be NC Festival, which opens noon Friday and runs through Sunday. -mfm-