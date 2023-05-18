Agriculture Commissioner Troxler to make major agricultural economic impact announcement
MEDIA ADVISORY
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023
|CONTACT:
|Andrea Ashby, director
NCDA&CS Public Affairs
919-707-3004
Agriculture Commissioner Troxler to make major agricultural economic impact announcement
|WHO/WHAT:
|Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will make a significant announcement regarding agriculture’s economic impact in North Carolina. Sen. Brent Jackson and Rep. Jimmy Dixon are also slated to speak.
|WHEN/WHERE:
|9:30 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023
Tobacco Pavilion at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, Raleigh
|BACKGROUND
INFORMATION:
|In addition to making a significant agricultural economic impact announcement at this press conference, Commissioner Troxler will also deliver a speech celebrating N.C. Forever Farms, farms that are under permanent conservation easements, at 10 a.m. in the nearby Stanfield Center. Farm owners participating in the N.C. Forever Farms program will be in attendance. Media can also gather video ahead of the opening of the Got to Be NC Festival, which opens noon Friday and runs through Sunday.
-mfm-