Vlad Matvey Creates Innovative Method For Weight Loss
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vlad Matvey is an internationally recognized weight-loss specialist and coach with a mission to help busy professionals reach their body goals quickly. By eliminating the need for intense workout routines and strict meal plans, Vlad has developed an innovative approach that helps individuals achieve their desired body shape – without compromising their lifestyle.
Vlad graduated from college with a degree in physical culture and sports, but has gained seven years of experience training people for weight loss goals since then. His knowledge on the subject matter is likely why he’s been able to garner 1 million followers on social media.
Throughout Vlad’s holistic coaching program, he encourages his clients to enjoy the freedom of eating whatever they want, while still being able to progress towards a healthier and more active lifestyle. Vlad also believes that simple, yet effective exercises are key for achieving desired results faster than other traditional weight loss methods.
With obesity on the rise, Vlad believes it's more important than ever to make positive changes in regard to physical health. With Vlad guiding the way, individuals can look forward to reaching their weight loss goals without all the fuss.
If you’re interested in applying to work 1-on-1 with coach Vlad Matvey, lose weight and get in shape visit https://vladmatvey.com.
Vlad Matvey
Vlad Matvey
WLM
support@vladmatvey.com