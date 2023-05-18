BRIDGE CONSORTIUM AND CHARTER CITIES INSTITUTE EXECUTE HISTORIC MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING AT EMBASSY OF ZAMBIA
The MoU Will Encourage Development of Transformative New Cities in Zambia
WASHINGTON, D.C., May 17th, 2023 – The Embassy of Zambia in Washington DC hosted the Bridge Consortium Limited and Charter Cities Institute at the Embassy (the “Mission”) where the two signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) for the two institutions to work together in creating the legal, regulatory, and planning framework, getting investors and technical expertise required to develop a “new city” within Mwinilunga District in North-Western Province.
The Bridge Consortium Limited is a company registered in Zambia and managed by Zambians in the Diaspora. The Charter Cities Institute is a Washington DC based research organization, dedicated to empowering new cities with better governance to lift tens of millions of people out of poverty.
The Mission commended the Bridge Consortium Ltd. and Charter Cities Institute for the step taken to collaborate, and indicated to them that Zambia regarded the Diaspora as its 11th province and is keen on having them participate in the economic development of the country through different ventures.
Charter Cities Institute is not new to Zambia, as they have been working together with a Zambian company on the Nkwashi project 36 Kilometers south-east of Lusaka, focused on the development of a new town with more that 9,460 residential housing, nine schools including an international school and American University with a teaching hospital, and parks.
The MoU signed will provide an environment for the Charter Cities Institute to convene key stakeholders and investors to partner with the Bridge Consortium Limited to support 56 Beehive farmers with an estimated 1,200 beehives and to produce 48,000 Kgs of honey a year whilst creating several permanent jobs over a period of 20 years through the Silta forestry plantations located in Manyinga District, North-Western Province.
The Bridge Consortium plans to also put a cyber city, housing units, formalized settlements, schools, and an airport that will support cargo and a passenger train system in Mwinilunga District. These activities are all key to facilitating economic activities as well as providing a reliable transport system for the timely transportation of fresh produce to markets in the country and region. This will also go a long way in facilitating rural development in Mwinilunga and Manyinga as the locals get involved in economic activities that will contribute to national development – for example, the Mission urged the two companies to ensure that the honey from the Silta plantation is processed as a finished product, well packaged and in quantities to be possibly supplied to the American market.
Earlier, the Bridge Consortium founder and group executive Chairman Gai’us Mwangana King said the project would address the deficit gaps that exist between Zambia and the DRC. He added that the project was driven by patriotism, and they would ensure that it is the backbone of industrialization. "This project is an opportunity to unlock the potential that Zambia has, and to create wealth as the country is opened up to other neighboring countries considering that Zambia was land linked and well positioned in the region," said Mr. King, who also highlighted the benefits of Silta forestry plantations, which included land reclamation, carbon trading, job creation, enhancement of the green economy, enhancement of SMEs and transfer of skills and wealth creation.
Meanwhile, Charter Cities Institute Executive Director Kurtis Lockhart said the institute had chosen to partner with the Bridge Consortium because of its innovative thinking, entrepreneurship, and transformation ambition of a new city development in North-Western Province. "This model, if successful in Zambia, could be used as a model across the continent with countries who were grappling with such issues," said Lockhart.
-----
Contact Information:
For the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia:
Charles Tembo
First Secretary Press and Public Relations
Embassy of the Republic of Zambia
Washington, D.C., USA
ctembo@zambiaembassy.org
For the Charter Cities Institute
Michael Holstein
Head of Communications
Charter Cities Institute
Washington, D.C.
michael@cci.city
Michael Holstein
Charter Cities Institute
michael@cci.city
