Charter Cities Institute Launches Groundbreaking New Cities Map

CCI announces the launch of the largest-ever data set curated on master-planned cities: The New Cities Map - now available to the general public

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, governments have built new cities from scratch. In 1960, Brazil built a new capital city - Brasilia - from scratch. In 1966, Bangladesh built its own new capital - Uttara - from the ground up. Over the last 5 years, governments have spent more than $2 trillion building new cities. Recent examples include Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, Indonesia’s Nusantara, and Saudi Arabia’s NEOM. The time is right to gather information on all of these new cities in one coherent form.The Charter Cities Institute (CCI) is proud to announce the launch of the largest-ever data set curated on master-planned cities: The New Cities Map. The data, which has been collected and visualized in the form of an interactive map, will be made available to the general public on May 30, 2023.The New Cities Map is a groundbreaking tool that marks a significant milestone in the field of urban planning and governance. It provides researchers with access to critical information on all existing New Cities, enabling a generation of innovative solutions for the future of urban development and transforming the landscape of urban planning worldwide.The map was conceptualized, planned, and commissioned by the Charter Cities Institute, a non-profit research organization that is building the future of governance to enable the building of new cities to lift tens of millions out of poverty. CCI enlisted the Adrianople Group, a business intelligence firm that works closely with Special Economic Zones and master-planned cities, to gather the data, build, promote, and help design the map.New Cities, also known as master-planned cities, are centrally planned cities designed with a comprehensive master plan. Unlike other forms of urban planning, New Cities are envisioned as full-scale cities from the beginning. Their master plans specify not just land use and public utilities, but also the overarching "vision" and purpose of the city. These New Cities are fully planned and developed from scratch, in contrast to the organic growth of most urban areas."We are thrilled to announce the launch of our New Cities Map," said Kurtis Lockhart, Executive Director of the Charter Cities Institute. "This tool will provide critical information to researchers, urban planners, and policymakers, empowering them to create more effective and equitable urban development policies. Built effectively, the hundreds of new city developments around the globe can have a transformative impact on millions of people this century as humanity moves rapidly into its urban age."You can access the full map at https://www.newcitiesmap.com Contact: Tommie Thompson (tommie@cci.city), Quantitative Researcher at the Charter Cities Institute

