MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Sharing the Road Safely 

Boston — May is National Bicycle Safety Month and Youth Traffic Safety Month. Warmer weather brings increased traffic, whether it’s bicycles or teens on the road, we remind you to pay extra attention to your surroundings when behind the wheel.

National Bicycle Safety Month raises awareness around bicycle safety, whether riding a bike or driving a vehicle. Use the resources available to you to get your community involved in this important initiative. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) provides good tips for bicyclists and motorists:

Never ride or drive distracted

Always expect the unexpected

Always wear a bicycle helmet and seat belt

Know the Rules of the Road

Share the road

Youth Traffic Safety Month is also observed every May to spread awareness about the dangers youth drivers face on the road and parents' critical role in encouraging their teens to drive safely. The National Organizations for Youth Safety (NOYS) also encourages youth to engage with local decision-makers to advocate for a safer and more sustainable transportation system for all road users, including cyclists and drivers.

MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance is on patrol to help all motorists, including motorcyclists, on the highways. Patrol operators monitor some of the state’s busiest highways around Metro Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Cape Cod (seasonal). The Highway Assistance Patrol covers 13 major state roadways and interstates, the Emergency Service Patrol covers the Mass Pike (I-90) from New York to Boston and the Incident Response Operators cover the Metropolitan Highway System and tunnels. The Highway Assistance Patrol is in service Monday–Friday between the hours of 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m. During holidays, there are extended routes in heavy traffic areas. On I-90, and in Boston’s tunnel system, assistance is provided 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

