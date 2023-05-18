Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns June 8
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, Vendors Expo. Attend "Real Estate Vendors Expo," Thursday night, June 8, 2023, at the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association. The Vendor Expo opens promptly at 6:30 pm.
There will be a collection of over forty (40) of vendors with all of the real estate services and products investors need to become a successful investors, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, and much MUCH more! So come early, meet and greet, and expand your "Dream Team" of real estate professionals that are eager to help you succeed. Be sure to bring lots and lots of business cards to pass out. This is a fantastic networking opportunity.
Date & Time: Thursday night, June 8, 2023, 6:30 to 7:30 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Metered & free street parking. There are also parking garages at 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms) and 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).
Free Admission. Remember, the Vendor Expos (and general meetings) are always FREE.
RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.
New Vendors Always Welcome: LAC-REIA already has over 40 vendors, but always looking for more! If you have a service and/or product that would be helpful to real estate investors, members, and guest, LAC-REIA wants you! If you (or someone you know) would like to be a vendor at our Vendor Expos, please contact LAC-REIA (310-792-6404).
