Virtual Community Forums with Georgetown University and OPWDD

People with developmental disabilities from diverse communities can face barriers to accessing supports and services to meet their needs. OPWDD is proud to be partnering with Georgetown University’s National Center for Cultural Competence to address these barriers and infuse cultural and linguistic competence, diversity, equity, and inclusion into all components of New York’s developmental disability service system.

As we kick-off this transformative initiative, we invite you to learn about the activities ahead and share your thoughts and questions with us at one of several virtual community forums throughout the month of June listed below. The forums are open to people with developmental disabilities, their friends and family members and developmental disabilities service providers.

Register Today!

Forum Schedule:

I. New York State developmental disability service provider network

June 5, 2023, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm ET

June 6, 2023, from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm ET

June 8, 2023, from 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm ET

II. People with developmental disabilities, their family members and advocacy organizations

June 9, 2023, from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm ET

June 13, 2023, from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm ET

June 17, 2023, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm ET

Registration deadline: May 22, 2023

Click Here to Register

Accommodations

Accommodations and interpretation services are available by request upon registration.

If you are having trouble registering, email [email protected]

Please note that these forums will only be available for live participation and will not be archived for later viewing.

For more on OPWDD and Georgetown University’s partnership, read Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement.