GoodData Names Ryan Dolley as Vice President of Product Strategy
I am thrilled to be joining GoodData and working with such a talented team.”SAN FRANCISCO, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodData, the leading data and analytics company, announced today that data industry leader and co-host of the Super Data Brothers show Ryan Dolley has joined the company as Vice President of Product Strategy.
— Ryan Dolley, GoodData VP of Product Strategy
With his extensive experience in product management, technology leadership, and strategic consulting, Ryan will play a crucial role in driving the company's product strategy and innovation.
Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to GoodData, gained through his diverse career in the technology industry. Prior to joining GoodData, he held various leadership positions, including Head of Data at Count; an innovative Business Intelligence startup, and Vice President of Technology at PMsquare; where he designed hundreds of analytics projects and oversaw technology and vendor selection, ensuring the development of cutting-edge data and analytics solutions. His show, Super Data Brothers, co-hosted with his brother Eric, is among the most watched analytics and business intelligence-focused live podcasts. He is also a Founding Board Member of the AI and Data Analytics User Group (AIDAUG), a global user community for IBM technology users, and a five-time IBM Champion.
Commenting on his appointment, Ryan expressed his excitement about joining GoodData and contributing to its growth. "I am thrilled to be joining GoodData and working with such a talented team," he said. "The analytics industry is changing in favor of governance, balanced self-service, and headless metrics supported by standard software engineering practices. That's exactly what GoodData delivers, and why I'm so excited about our future."
In his role as Vice President of Product Strategy at GoodData, Ryan will be responsible for guiding GoodData’s product roadmap and vendor and channel relationships as well as the organization's go-to-market and enterprise client strategies. His extensive experience in product management, pre-sales, and strategic consulting will be instrumental in driving GoodData's product innovation and market leadership.
"We are delighted to welcome Ryan Dolley to our team," said Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData. "His deep understanding of data analytics, product strategy, and client needs will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that enable businesses to unlock the full potential of their data. Ryan's leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our product strategy forward and ensuring we meet the evolving demands of the market."
About GoodData
GoodData is the leading data and analytics platform, bringing data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform engineered to be flexible, open, secure, and scalable, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. A number of the world’s top businesses rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more with their data.
GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, Medium, and Twitter.
