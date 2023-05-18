Westport Weston Family YMCA Announces Holi - Indian Festival of Colors - for the Community.
This traditionally Indian celebration of colors & unity will be Sat, 6/3 at the Mahackeno Outdoor Center. Come together for cultural exchange & connection.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA, dedicated to promoting diversity and community engagement, is thrilled to announce their inaugural Holi Color Festival. A vibrant event for people of all backgrounds. This traditionally Indian celebration of colors and unity will take place on Saturday, June 3rd, 10:30am – 1:00pm at the WWFY Mahackeno Outdoor Center, inviting the entire community to come together for a day of cultural exchange and connection.
Holi, the festival of colors, holds a significant place in Indian culture, symbolizing the triumph of good over bad, the arrival of Spring, the joy of friendship, and equality for all. The WWFY recognizes the importance of embracing diversity and creating an environment where everyone can participate and feel welcomed. With this in mind, the Holi event aims to foster a sense of belonging, cultural understanding, and friendship among individuals from various walks of life.
The event will feature a range of activities designed to engage people of all ages, including color play – the throwing of non-toxic organic colors, BollyX – a Bollywood-style dance class, traditional Indian food, henna, face painting, and bounce house.
“Having grown up in India, I have fond memories of playing Holi as a child which makes it extra special to be able to host Holi here in Westport. This celebration unites people with different beliefs, cultural traditions, and experiences in the vibrant colors of friendship, renewal, and acceptance. At the WWFY, we believe in creating spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together, learn from one another, and build meaningful connections. We invite everyone to join us for a fun morning as we strengthen the bonds that make our community truly exceptional." – Anjali McCormick, WWFY CEO
All are welcome. Pre-registration is required.
Visit westporty.org/holi for more information and to register.
For any questions, please contact Kathy Giglio kgiglio@westporty.org
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that strives to be a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Our purpose is to strengthen the foundations of the community through our actions and programs. We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the YMCA, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.
