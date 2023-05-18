Edamam Launches a Food Analytics and Recipe Trends Analysis Product

The Food Analytics and Recipe Trends Analysis product tracks over 500,000 recipes that span more than 500 recipe creators, including top notch food media sites and a large number of food bloggers. The leading nutrition data API provider. Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

Edamam announced today a new product that tracks trending foods and foods combinations in the English language recipe web.

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a leading provider of food and nutrition data to health, wellness and food businesses, announced today the release of a new analytics product that tracks popular foods and food combinations across the English language recipe web. The Food Analytics and Recipe Trends Analysis product provides monthly data on foods or food combinations that are becoming popular among recipe creators. It offers an early glimpse into what cooks and shoppers will be looking for and helps grocery stores and ingredient manufacturers respond accordingly by changing product formulations, creating new packed food products, or opening shelf space for trending ingredients in stores.

The Food Analytics and Recipe Trends Analysis product tracks over 500,000 recipes that span more than 500 recipe creators, including top notch food media sites and a large number of food bloggers. Edamam parses the data of all recipes, normalizes it and creates aggregate analytics of all ingredients in the recipes to derive a metric of any up and coming or downward trending foods and food combinations. Edamam uses its in-house created recipe crawling and scaping tools as well as its unique and proprietary natural language understanding technology to analyze the recipes from the 500+ sources and run the analysis to detect changes in the frequency of each individual food or food combinations.

“We created the food trends product for a major global CPG brand and saw that it will be invaluable to many other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains and food service establishments,” commented Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

In addition, Edamam uses its nutrition analysis capabilities to add full nutrition, diet, and allergen data to provide full nutrition data for the analyzed recipes. The product also offers recipe metadata and the ability to limit the trends analysis by ingredient type, nutrient needs, allergens and popular diets, as well as meal type and dish type. A company can, for example, look at trends only among vegetable that are not nightshades and are served lunch or dinner.

“The Food Trends product is an extension of our goal to provide actionable data to businesses and help them make better decisions in serving their customers,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam will offer a 20% discount to its standard pricing for the Food Analytics and Recipe Trends Analysis product to any customer that signs up before August 31st, 2023.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Hearst, and Barilla. For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.



