Asia and MENA Leading Growth of $1.3 Billion Global Esports Market
The regions generated more than 56% of global esports revenue in 2022
In 2023, Asia remains the center of growth for the global esports market, while MENA is becoming an influential global player through high-value investments and high-profile events.”SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Niko Partners, the world's leading market research firm covering video games and esports in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, today announced the release of their 2023 Esports in Asia and MENA Report.
— Alexander Champlin, Director of Esports Research at Niko Partners
Key takeaways from the report include:
• Asia and MENA account for over 56% of the estimated $1.3 billion global esports market
• China remains the largest esports market in Asia and MENA with $445 million in esports revenue and an audience of 400.2 million esports fans in 2022
• While the esports audience in China declined by 7.8% in 2022, there is a combined 17.4% boom in viewership in the other 10 markets of Asia - with strong growth coming from key markets like India, Japan, and SEA. Together with the audience in MENA, there were nearly 742 million esports fans across the two regions last year
• Regulation, national excitement, and a shifting investment landscape are the factors with the largest effects on esports markets this year - which are increasingly localized in their patterns of growth
• The leading PC esports titles in Asia and MENA are Valorant, Dota 2, and League of Legends, with Apex Legends also seeing impressive growth this year, particularly in Japan
• The leading mobile esports titles in Asia and MENA are PUBG Mobile (BGMI/Peacekeeper Elite), League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
“In 2023, Asia remains the center of growth for the global esports market, while MENA is becoming an influential global player through high-value investments and high-profile events,” said Alexander Champlin, Director of Esports Research at Niko Partners. “Esports fandom continues to rise across the region. Esports businesses are consolidating and focusing their efforts, while demand for esports remains strong. As a result, we expect to see moderate growth in both revenue and audience engagement this year.”
For this 71-page report, Niko Partners interviewed industry executives, examined streaming data, reviewed company financial reports, and used our proprietary gamer surveys, Quarterly Esports Tracker, China Games Streaming Tracker, and Esports VANA to compile data for the esports market model and trends. Contact us for more information on our methodology for our ongoing market intelligence services and reports.
For more information visit:
https://nikopartners.com/esports-in-asia-and-mena/
ABOUT NIKO PARTNERS
Niko Partners is the world's leading market research firm covering video games and esports in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Leveraging unmatched local expertise with a global perspective, Niko Partners delivers the most in-depth market intelligence on the world’s fastest-growing regions. With our deeper understanding of these markets, game developers, publishers, investors, and suppliers can make smarter business decisions with the utmost confidence. Our detailed reports, subscription insights, and custom consulting services dig into the details of nuanced, complex markets, empowering firms with a stake in the video game and esports ecosystems to make the right moves for their organizations. Coverage areas include East Asia (Japan, S. Korea, Chinese Taipei), China, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam), India, and MENA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt in North Africa). The company is based in Silicon Valley, with offices in Shanghai, Bangkok, Jakarta, and London. Learn more at www.nikopartners.com
Lisa Hanson
Niko Partners
+1 415-269-7303
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn