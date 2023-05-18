Cleanster.com Partners with Hospitable.com to Streamline Short-Term Rental Management
We are thrilled to partner with Hospitable.com to offer a complete solution for short-term rental management”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleanster.com , a leading cleaning platform for property owners and short-term rentals, has announced its official partnership with Hospitable.com, a well-known and trusted short-term rental management solution.
— Gloria Oppong, Co-founder & CEO
This partnership will offer property owners a complete solution for their short-term rental management needs, combining the expertise and features of both platforms.
Hospitable gives short-term rental hosts their valuable time back. Founded in 2016, Hospitable makes short-term hosting trivial for over 10,000 customers. Hospitable’s tools allow hosts to automate the most time-consuming elements of hosting, and their content and community educate investors on how to grow their short-term rental returns.
The partnership between Cleanster.com and Hospitable.com will provide several benefits to property owners. Cleanster.com offers reliability, accountability, and control over budget, with their cleaners showing up and executing the task based on a checklist and staging photos. They are the only marketplace offering 24/7 access to support via SMS, Email, Chat, and Slack Connect.
With this partnership, Cleanster.com and Hospitable.com are committed to providing property owners with the best short-term rental management experience possible. For more information, visit cleanster.com or hospitable.com.
