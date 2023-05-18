Liquified Creative Wins Esteemed Award For Work With DeCaro Auctions International

Liquified Creative's award-winning work for DeCaro Auctions International

Liquified Receives a 2023 Communicator Award of Distinction For Successful Integrated and Multi-Channel Marketing Campaign.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquified Creative recently received a 2023 Communicator Award of Distinction for their promotional campaign surrounding the absolute auction of a multi-million dollar Sarasota, Florida property for DeCaro Auctions International.

This prestigious award recognizes excellence in marketing and communications each year. With over 3,000 entries received from around the world, the Communicator Awards is one of the largest and most competitive awards programs honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

Liquified created award-winning video, digital, and print materials for the luxurious beach mansion on the Gulf of Mexico, which were vital components of the comprehensive promotional campaign. The campaign yielded impressive metrics, generating high levels of interest and engagement, as well as the successful sale of the property.

This is the fifth Communicator Award win for Liquified, having previously been recognized for their outstanding work in branding, website design, and social campaigns.

“Our marketing and advertising programs are precision-targeted, and work within a specific time frame for each of our luxury real estate auctions. It has been a pleasure to work with Liquified Creative, we find their team to be highly qualified, performing many complex aspects of our marketing itineraries, combining creative artwork and press releases while meeting the deadlines for television, print, and digital advertising. In working with Liquified Creative, it’s all under one roof, and they continue to impress us with their results,” said Daniel DeCaro, President and Founder of DeCaro Auctions International.

Other winners of the award include Bank of America, PBS, AARP, and many more. To find out more details about the campaign visit https://www.liquifiedcreative.com/portfolio/decaro-auctions-international-sarasota/.