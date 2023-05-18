BrightDot Announces the Appointment of Regional Vice Presidents to Serve North Carolina, Florida, and Alabama

BrightDot logo Mamie Sutphin BrightDot Lorene King, BrightDot

BrightDot opens offices in North Carolina, Florida, and Alabama in order to serve higher education institutions and nonprofit organizations in new markets.

BrightDot and our clients are fortunate to have the expertise and experiences of these remarkable women. They offer key insights into serving the mission for nonprofits and higher education.” — Bill Crouch, CEO BrightDot

RALEIGH, NC, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mamie Sutphin, Regional Vice President, North Carolina: “It is an honor to partner with BrightDot clients to meet their fundraising goals. Celebrating their success brings me so much joy."Mamie is an accomplished community leader, having worked in leadership roles in both non-profit and corporate sectors. Her expertise has focused on sustainability and social impact strategies, including charitable fundraising and grant-making, volunteer engagement and board development.Her past roles include: Vice President Development, United Way of Forsyth County; Vice President Advancement, Forsyth Tech; and Executive Director, Reynolds American Foundation.Mamie received her BS in Business from Meredith College and her MBA from Wake Forest University . She is a graduate of Leadership Winston-Salem and serves the Winston-Salem community as a board and executive committee member for both Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. and Twin City Development Foundation.In addition, she is a former Chair of the Surry County Board of Education and serves currently as a North Carolina Board of Education appointee to the NC Principal Fellows Commission.Lorene King, Regional Vice President, Florida: “I’m delighted to be a member of the BrightDot team. Their cohesiveness, out-of-the-box thinking, willingness to take risks, and focus on relationship building reflect the same values that are important to me.”Lorene believes that current shifts in fundraising require new thinking with a focus on building opportunities for those with non-traditional backgrounds.After starting her career in the for-profit world, she transferred her talents into new roles with ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , The NASCAR Foundation, and Daytona State College, honing her fundraising skills and building systems working with individual donors, major gifts, planned gifts, corporate sponsorships, events, and community activations.Lorene specializes in assessing, training, and building confidence in people to execute successful philanthropic campaigns.

