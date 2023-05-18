JULIE FISHER CUMMINGS, OUTGOING BOARD CHAIR OF THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, GIVES $6 MILLION DONATION HONORING HER MOTHER

Community Foundation Logo Reg. The Late Marjorie S. Fisher and Julie Fisher Cummings Julie Fisher Cummings

$1 Million Will Directly Support the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Program; $5 Million to Come from Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation

Julie is truly a game-changing leader with a passion for philanthropy. She has had an incredible influence on furthering both the Community Foundation’s mission and our impact in the community” — Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO Community Foundation