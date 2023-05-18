Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Catoosa County

Ringgold, Catoosa County, GA (May 18, 2023) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Ringgold, Catoosa County, GA. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 17, 2023. One woman, identified as Jennifer Yates, 40, of Ringgold, GA, was shot, and is in critical but stable condition. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to 219 Foster Lane, Ringgold, Catoosa County, Georgia in reference to a 911 call that Yates had a handgun and was firing the gun and threatening to harm her family.



Two Catoosa County deputies arrived at the home minutes after the call was dispatched. The deputies were met by Yates in the driveway, pointing the handgun at family in a threatening manner.



The deputies gave verbal commands for Yates to drop her weapon. She refused to comply. Yates advanced toward the deputies with the handgun pointed directly at them. The deputies fired multiple times. Yates was hit. The deputies rendered aid to Yates, and she was taken to Erlanger Hospital.



The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.