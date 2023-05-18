Kuhio Highway A.M. Contraflow not open (5/18)

Lihue – The Kuhio Highway contraflow for Thursday (5/18) will not be open because of equipment failure. The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will continue to update on our social media platforms.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.