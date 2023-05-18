Submit Release
Kuhio Highway A.M. Contraflow not open (5/18)

Lihue – The Kuhio Highway contraflow for Thursday (5/18) will not be open because of equipment failure. The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will continue to update on our social media platforms.

