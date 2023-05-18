NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi Addresses Iran’s Uprising and Mounting Executions at Joint House Caucus Hearing

Representatives Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Tom McClintock (R-CA), and Steve Cohen (D-TN), joined by four other colleagues, hold a joint caucus hearing on Iran’s uprising on May 18, 2023. NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi addressed the hearing online. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), addresses Iran’s uprising and mounting executions at a hearing in the House of Representatives on May 18, 2023. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi testifying online at a House caucuses’ hearing on Iran, May 18, 2023. From left are Steve Cohen (D-TN) Randy Weber (R-TX) Lance Gooden (R-TX) Nancy Mace (R-SC), Tom McClintock (R-CA) Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX) Danny Davis (D-IL) & Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

Mrs. Rajavi calls on all governments to recognize the struggle of Iran's people to overthrow the regime & to affirm the legitimacy of self-defense against IRGC.

We and our people insist on people’s sovereignty and reject any kind of dictatorship: Both religious and monarchic dictatorships.” — National Council of Resistance of Iran's President-elect Maryam Rajavi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, May 18, 2023, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of Iran’s democratic opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran, addressed the joint hearing held by the Iranian Women Congressional Caucus (IWCC) and Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus (IHRDC) in the U.S. House of Representatives. The hearing was attended by a bipartisan group of House members to support Iran's women-led uprising and the human rights of the Iranian people.

Congresswomen Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX) and Nancy Mace (R-SC), the co-chairs of the IWCC, and Congressmen Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Steve Cohen (D-TN), co-chairs of the IHRDC, led the hearing, which also included representatives Danny Davis (D-IL), Lance Gooden (R-TX), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Randy Weber (R-TX).

In her remarks, Mrs. Rajavi thanked the leadership of both caucuses for their efforts in “supporting the struggle of the Iranian people.” NCRI President-elect noted, “The uprising that started in September last year changed Iran’s political scene. This uprising did not happen overnight. And the leading role of women did not happen by accident. [The uprising] was on the one hand the result of more than 40 years of struggle of the Iranian people and resistance, paying a heavy price, and on the other hand, the result of the role women have played in the leadership of the resistance during the past few decades… Today, more than half of the 460 members of the democratic alternative, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, are women. In the PMOI/MEK, women have played a leading role at all levels during the last 30 years.”

Mrs. Rajavi emphasized that “Our people and we insist on people’s sovereignty and reject any kind of dictatorship: Both the religious and monarchic dictatorships. The common slogan of the Iranian people in this uprising was ‘No to the Shah, No to Khamenei,’ and said, “We call on all governments to recognize the struggle of the Iranian people to overthrow the regime. We call on them to confirm the legitimacy of self-defense for Iran’s youth against the IRGC.”

In closing, Mrs. Rajavi recalled the House resolution H.Res.100, “Expressing support for the Iranian people's desire for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran, and condemning violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government,’ as “the best example of a correct policy towards Iran.”

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic opposition coalition founded in 1981 in Iran as the alternative to the clerical regime. The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, based on her Ten-Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. The provisional government’s primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months after the regime's fall and to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, is the principal member of the NCRI.

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.