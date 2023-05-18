VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Crunchy Hydration to Help Others Live a Healthy Lifestyle

Beverage company builds sales and marketing efforts through expansion in chain stores

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in Crunchy Hydration. Virginia Beach, Va.-based Crunchy Hydration is a line of flavored beverages that go beyond the current flavored sparkling water by adding natural ingredients that help promote flavor along with mindful hydration, the addition of natural ingredients to promote the practice of mindful hydration and health. Crunchy Hydration will use this investment to expand production capacity and product's scale through new chain store launches.

While there are plenty of sparkling water brands on the market, none have been specially formulated to meet specific needs. Crunchy Hydration provides an eco-friendly sparkling water beverage that supports a range of core functions through seven signature solutions. Made with a combination of adaptogenic herbs and nootropics, the beverages create a relaxed mood while increasing the body’s resilience against physical, chemical, and biological pressures. Whatever obstacles you are facing throughout your day, there’s a Crunchy for that!

“After spending some time in the Thai Islands, I found life there was simple and nourishing. Upon returning to the states, I wanted to find a way to help others achieve this lifestyle, while embarking on a healthy journey,” says Megan Riggs, CEO and Founder. “Just because many of us live a fast-paced lifestyle, that doesn’t mean we should sacrifice our health. Crunchy’s goal is to provide great tasting water that hydrates on a deep cellular level while easing the mind and body of everyday stressors. We are grateful to VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment to help continue our growth.”

Crunchy Hydration provides a zero calorie, zero sugar, drink with a unique combination of adaptogenic herbs and 200mg of L-theanine to hydrate consumers. With six different lines formulated to meet different needs, drinkers can choose a different flavor with a goal to achieve, such as relax, stabilize, awaken, energize, or elevate their moods to meet mental and physical needs. Crunchy Hydration is more than just a beverage. It’s a lifestyle with intention and mindfulness starting with a simple daily act: hydration. With the quick grab of a can, a healthy lifestyle is achievable.

“The Crunchy Hydration team is extremely passionate about living a healthy and functional lifestyle, while adding a bit of relaxation, despite having a fast-paced, busy schedule. Their unique drink allows people to do just that,” says Alex Euler, Senior Investment Director, Virginia Venture Partners. “In the past year, Crunchy Hydration completed the 757 Accelerate program, launched in Kroger, hired a new Chief Growth Officer, and launched a new product line. The VIPC team is excited to contribute to their continued growth and can’t wait to see what’s next for the company!”

About Crunchy Hydration

Crunchy Hydration was founded in 2019 by Megan Riggs and Kim Beachum. The term “Crunchy” comes from our co-founder’s first beverage, the Crunchy Carrot, whose juices contain trace amounts of pulp which provide each bottle with just enough crunch. Over time, “Crunchy” has evolved to mean much more. Our goal is to provide great tasting water that hydrates on a deep cellular level while easing the mind and body of everyday stressors. Taking time to enjoy a Crunchy creates an experience, a moment to unplug, breathe, and relax, a moment of mindful hydration to spark a habit of mindful living in today’s fast-paced society.

About Virginia Venture Partners

Virginia Venture Partners, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit: www.virginiaipc.org

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.