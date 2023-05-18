The Partnership wins Ragan’s Crisis Communications Award for NCH Healthcare Heart Institute Campaign
NCH Healthcare and The Partnership win Ragan's Crisis Communications Award in the category of Integrated Campaign for its "The Heart of What Matters Most" campaign.
NCH Healthcare System and The Partnership; its agency of record, were awarded the highly coveted Ragan’s Crisis Communications Integrated Campaign Award
This is a first for our organization and is a great collaboration with our marketing and communications team at The Partnership. We are proud of what we have accomplished together...”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NCH Healthcare System (NCH) and The Partnership; its agency of record, were recognized and awarded the highly coveted Ragan’s Crisis Communications Integrated Campaign Award for exceptional work on its groundbreaking campaign, “The Heart of What Matters Most.”
The Partnership and NCH partnered to establish “The Heart of What Matters Most” campaign for the NCH Heart Institute. Through a carefully crafted multichannel campaign, the team aimed to educate patients about NCH’s world-class care and expertise while emphasizing the importance of heart health. By highlighting their unique approach to cardiac care, The Partnership and NCH utilized insights and data to distinguish the NCH Heart Institute as the leading provider in the region.
“I am incredibly proud of our NCH team for their hard work and dedication in making this award possible,” said Paul Hiltz, President & CEO of NCH Healthcare System. “This recognition is a testament to our physicians, clinicians and staff and their tireless efforts in providing world-class care for our patients. Our team’s commitment to quality and excellence is reflected in the success of the NCH Heart Institute, which has quickly become the leading provider of cardiac care in Southwest Florida.”
Utilizing multiple tactics, such as print ads, digital banners, social media ads, billboards, radio segments, and website development, The Partnership highlighted the hands-on service, well-crafted care, cardiac excellence, experience, and expert capabilities in both English and Spanish. The campaign aimed to connect with the primary audience, including current and potential patients over the age of 65, and caregivers/family members between the ages of 45 and 64 seeking cardiac care for loved ones.
The campaign’s success was due to its focus on the community. Designed to appeal to Medicare recipients, full-time residents, and seasonal residents local to Collier and surrounding counties, it resulted in millions of impressions and over a quarter million in earned media which contributed to the more than 56,000 annual office visits, over 150 code Save-A-Heart procedures, and more than 5,500 open heart surgeries performed.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award for our marketing efforts,” said Hiltz. “This is a first for our organization and is a great collaboration with our marketing and communications team at The Partnership. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to continuing to serve our patients with the highest quality of care.”
NCH recognizes the importance of heart health and the significance of cardiac and stroke care close to home. That’s why NCH is working on the development of a new heart, vascular, and stroke center at its NCH Baker Hospital Downtown location to meet the growing need for high-quality cardiac care – in the heart of Naples.
“I am honored to accept the Ragan’s Crisis Communications Award,” said Amanda Lucey, CEO of The Partnership. “This recognition recognizes over a year of hard work and it’s rewarding to know the impact of the campaign. Developing purpose driven work is part of our foundational values at our agency.”
For more information, contact Senior Director of Public Relations, Shaheen Solomon at (470) 889-8092 or by email at shaheen@thepartnership.com.
