Ellie Mental Health Launches Comprehensive Online Guide on Anxiety Medication

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie Mental Health just released its latest online resource focused on anxiety medication including how each medication works, as well as practical tips for managing and coping with anxiety.

According to recent statistics, anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health condition in the United States, affecting approximately 40 million adults every year. As such, there may be a few questions regarding the types of medications used to treat anxiety.

Medications used to treat anxiety include:

•Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs): SSRIs are a type of antidepressant medication often prescribed to manage anxiety. These work by increasing the levels of serotonin in the brain, which can help alleviate symptoms of anxiety.
•Benzodiazepines: Benzodiazepines are a class of medications that act as sedatives and muscle relaxants. They are often used for short-term relief of severe anxiety symptoms. However, they can be habit-forming and are typically prescribed for brief periods.
•Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs): SNRIs are another type of antidepressant commonly prescribed for anxiety disorders. These medications work by increasing the levels of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain, which can help improve mood and reduce anxiety symptoms.
•Beta Blockers: Beta blockers are medications primarily used to treat high blood pressure and certain heart conditions. However, they are also sometimes prescribed for anxiety, particularly for situational anxiety or performance anxiety. Beta blockers help control physical symptoms such as rapid heart rate, trembling, and sweating.

It's important to note that medication should be prescribed and monitored by a qualified healthcare professional.

Ellie Mental Health is a trusted provider of mental health treatment, dedicated to promoting well-being and supporting individuals on their mental health journeys. Our team of experts creates practical resources and offers the help you need to thrive. With a strong emphasis on accessibility, Ellie Mental Health strives to make mental health support widely available to those in need.

For more information on anxiety medication, or to speak with a therapist, contact Ellie Mental Health today.

Lindsey Taylor
Ellie Mental Health
+1 (651)313-8080
email us here

