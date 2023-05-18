Ascension Health Continues to Deny Culpability for the Death of Grace Schara
American Medical Conglomerate Issues Response to Lawsuit Over Death of Disabled Wisconsinite
While outwardly preposterous, Ascension’s bid to avoid accountability fits a pattern of malfeasance that is coming under growing scrutiny by the media and lawmakers alike.”FREEDOM, WI, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascension Health has issued a startling response to a landmark lawsuit regarding its role in the death of Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome.
The lawsuit (Case Number 2023CV000345), filed by Scott Schara—Grace’s father and the Administrator of her Estate—alleges that her death at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI was the direct result of medical staff administering a lethal combination of drugs well-documented to hasten severe hypoxia and result in death. The litigation also alleges that the hospital’s staff refused to perform lifesaving measures such as CPR, and that one of the victim’s physicians had fraudulently designated her as a “Do Not Resuscitate” (DNR) patient. Scott Schara, after being removed from the hospital by an armed guard, was then forced to watch his daughter die over FaceTime as Ascension’s medical staff abjectly refused his and his family’s repeated requests to save her life.
Ascension’s response was filed in the Circuit Court of Outagamie County, WI, on May 15th. The tax-exempt healthcare juggernaut—flush with billions of dollars of cash received through CARES Act “bonus payments” and “COVID death payments” funded by the American taxpayer—continues to deny any responsibility whatsoever for Grace’s disturbing death.
Ascension’s response even goes so far as to suggest that Grace, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome, was responsible for her own death.
Summary Revelations
—Ascension suggests that Grace Schara may have been responsible for her own death
—Ascension insinuates that Scott Schara, her father and the case’s plaintiff, may have been responsible for her death
—Ascension claims that “nurses and hospitals have no duty to obtain a patient’s medical informed consent under Wisconsin law”
—Ascension claims that “it does not provide health care services; it does not employ health care providers nor did it employ anyone who rendered care to Grace Schara at any time material”
Ascension’s bid to avoid accountability fits a pattern that is coming under growing scrutiny by the media and lawmakers alike. The conglomerate has recently been accused by Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) as “operating like a private equity fund” for “squeezing staff, closing facilities, and extracting cash from its member hospitals for dubious ‘management fees’” to “advance its investment activities and provide compensation to its executives.”
Likewise, a 2022 exposé by The New York Times which brought Ascension’s malfeasance to a wide mainstream audience notes that the big-money medical system “spent years reducing its staffing levels in an effort to improve profitability, even though the chain is a nonprofit”; that it “cut staff to skeletal levels, often at the expense of patient safety”; that in numerous cases its “patients lingered for hours on gurneys with serious, time-sensitive problems”; that it suffers from a “lack of transparency,” even as its profits have “soar[ed] sixfold in its first decade” to a revenue position “rivaling that of corporations like General Mills and Gap”; and that it avoids more than “$1 billion a year in federal, state, and local taxes” even as it “runs an investment company that manages more than $41 billion.”
Of note in Ascension’s legal response this week was the lack of a countersuit on the grounds of libel, slander, or defamation against Scott Schara, despite the fact that Schara has launched a much-publicized, six figure billboard campaign in the Appleton, WI area. He has been accusing Ascension and various parties of murdering Grace, including through his appearances on hundreds of media outlets.
As Scott Schara v. Ascension Health et al. proceeds over the coming weeks and months, the media and public will receive increasing amounts of explosive information, likely including direct whistleblower testimony, regarding Ascension’s “Big Money”—but “Small Morals—activities.
The American public seeks a straight answer from Ascension on one key question: “Who killed Grace Schara?”
For more information about Scott Schara v. Ascension Health et al., the national issue of hospital murders, and Scott Schara’s media availability, please contact Andrew Lohse at andrew@overtonandassociates.com.
