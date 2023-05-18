NAT GLOBAL CAMPUS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ON TARGET PUBLISHING TO ENHANCE EDUCATIONAL OFFERINGS
On Target Publishing: Bringing Expertise and Influence to NAT Global CampusORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NAT Global Campus, a leading provider of online continuing education for healthcare and fitness professionals, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with On Target Publishing (OTP), a leading lifestyle and healthcare publishing company.
This collaboration joins a series of successful partnerships that NAT Global Campus has established in recent years, including with Lotus Publishing in the UK and Colorado based Sentient Publishing. These alliances have significantly expanded the range and depth of NAT Global Campus' educational offerings, making it a preferred choice for personal trainers, strength coaches, physical therapists, chiropractors, and other professionals in the health and fitness industry.
On Target Publishing, known for housing some of the most influential minds in the strength & conditioning and physical medicine fields, will contribute its wealth of knowledge and expertise to the partnership. Together, NAT Global Campus and OTP will develop fresh, insightful continuing educational materials to further enhance the learning experience for students.
"We're incredibly excited to partner with On Target Publishing," said Dani Marks at NAT Global Campus. "Building on our successful partnerships with Lotus Publishing and Sentient, this collaboration with OTP will allow us to expand our educational resources even further. Our learners can look forward to more comprehensive, cutting-edge content that meets the evolving needs of their professions and pushes the boundaries in alternative medicine thought and practice."
At the heart of NAT Global Campus' success lies its unique approach to online education. By combining high-quality content from leading healthcare and fitness publishers with classes presented by a distinguished online faculty, NAT Global Campus offers a dynamic and engaging learning experience. This comprehensive educational model allows students to access a wealth of knowledge from industry experts and thought leaders, equipping them with the most relevant and up-to-date information in their fields. The addition of On Target Publishing's content into this already rich mix serves to further enhance this learning experience, offering students an even wider spectrum of knowledge and expertise.
The integration of OTP's thought leadership and content into NAT Global Campus' curriculum underscores the platform's commitment to providing learners with the most relevant and up-to-date information on natural alternative therapies. More details about the new courses and materials resulting from this partnership will be released in the coming months.
About NAT Global Campus
NAT Global Campus is a premier online education platform dedicated to the continuing education needs of healthcare and fitness professionals worldwide. Through its partnerships with established publishers like Lotus Publishing, Sentient, and now On Target Publishing, NAT Global Campus offers a wide range of courses led by industry experts, empowering learners to enhance their skills, broaden their knowledge, and excel in their careers.
About On Target Publishing
On Target Publishing (OTP) is a renowned lifestyle and healthcare publishing company. With deep roots in the strength & conditioning and physical medicine worlds, OTP is home to leading minds in these fields, contributing significantly to the advancement of knowledge and practice in these professions.
