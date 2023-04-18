Leading Institution NAT Global Campus Sponsors Malaysian International Sports Symposium 2023

NAT Global Campus Sponsors Malaysian International Sports Symposium 2023
NAT Global Campus Sponsors Malaysian International Sports Symposium 2023, Featuring Trigger Point Therapy Presentation by Senior Faculty Member
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NAT Global Campus, a leading institution in natural alternative therapies, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Malaysian International Sports Symposium 2023, taking place from Monday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 17 at UiTM Hospital Sg. Buloh in Selangor, Malaysia. This prestigious event will gather medical doctors, allied health faculty, and other healthcare professionals from around the world to exchange knowledge and insights on sports medicine and related fields.
The Malaysian International Sports Symposium 2023 will feature a diverse range of presentations, discussions, and workshops led by experts in the field. Among the esteemed speakers is NAT Global Campus senior faculty member Paul Townley PT, who will be presenting on trigger point therapy. With his extensive expertise in natural alternative therapies, Mr. Townley's presentation promises to be informative and engaging for symposium attendees.
"We are honored to sponsor the Malaysian International Sports Symposium 2023 and support the exchange of information and education among healthcare professionals," said Dani Marks, Head of Partnerships at NAT Global Campus. "As a leading institution in natural alternative therapies, we are committed to promoting the advancement of knowledge and skills in this field, and we are excited to have our senior faculty member, Paul Townley PT, share his expertise on trigger point therapy at this prestigious event."
NAT Global Campus is dedicated to providing high-quality education and training in natural alternative therapies, including trigger point therapy, for healthcare professionals worldwide. Their online platform, www.nielasher.com, offers a wide range of courses and resources for practitioners looking to expand their knowledge and skills in this area.
For more information about NAT Global Campus and their sponsorship of the Malaysian International Sports Symposium 2023, please visit www.nielasher.com or contact info@nielasher.com.
About NAT Global Campus:
NAT Global Campus is a leading institution in natural alternative therapies, providing education and training for healthcare professionals worldwide. With a commitment to promoting the exchange of information and education in natural alternative therapies, NAT Global Campus offers a wide range of courses and resources, including trigger point therapy, to help practitioners enhance their knowledge and skills in this field. For more information, visit www.nielasher.com.
Media Contact:
Naomi Barton
NAT Global Campus
pressoffice@nielasher.com
