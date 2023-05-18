BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX ANNOUNCES THE WESLEY MORTGAGE FREEDOM FRIDAY CONCERT LINE-UP & THE IHEART MUSIC STAGE
We are proud to partner with Wesley Mortgage to honor the frontline heroes who serve and protect us on a daily basis – and excited to announce our Freedom Friday line-up.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Third Annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced the lineup for the Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage. The All-Star lineup will feature artists Brian Kelley (Florida-Georgia Line), Chris Janson, Vince Neil (Motley Crue), Gavin Degraw, and other special guests along with Sixwire on Friday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m. on the Zyn Main Stage on the Nissan Stadium campus. Local media personality Kelly Sutton will serve as the event emcee.
Other artists slated to perform during the day are American Blonde, Jillian Cardarelli, Connor McCutcheon, Ryan Griffin, and Zoee on the iHeart Music Stage located in the Fan Zone (see full schedule below).
The Freedom Friday concert will honor members of the military, police, fire, first responders and frontline heroes on the opening day of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s three-day festival of motorsports and music in downtown Nashville. The event also continues our long-standing partnership with the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center.
The 160th Special Ops Aviation Regiment will perform a helicopter aerial demonstration and a pre-concert flyover by the 101st Airborne Division. In addition, Wesley Mortgage will be providing free rides on the Ferris Wheel all weekend.
The military community is invited to visit the Patriots’ Outpost, a hospitality venue for veterans hosted by the G. Harbaugh Foundation during race weekend. Located in the Bridge Building. Patriots' Outpost will be open all three days of the race. The Patriots’ Outpost will have free food and drinks as well as resources provided by charity partners.
“The Music City Grand Prix has established itself as one of Nashville’s most anticipated events and Wesley Mortgage is proud to be a part of the excitement,” said Chuck McDowell, CEO of Wesley Mortgage. “Freedom Friday is a great way for all of us to celebrate and show appreciation for our military and first responders. Wesley Mortgage salutes these heroes!”
“We are proud to partner with Wesley Mortgage to honor the frontline heroes who serve and protect us on a daily basis – and excited to announce our Freedom Friday line-up,” said Jason Rittenberry, President & COO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “This is a small token of appreciation to those in the service that allow us to live lives of safety and freedom – and enjoy events like this year’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.”
All active and retired military members as well as first responders (law enforcement, fire fighters, EMTs and frontline medical workers) are eligible to receive free admission for up to four (4) general admission tickets for a full day of racing from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks along with the tribute concert. Those eligible, can use a Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday link to receive tickets.
Music programming will complement the race programming across the 3-day event weekend. The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series, and Stadium SUPER Trucks.
FREEDOM FRIDAY August 4
9:30am – Gates Open
10:00am –TRANS AM SERIES Practice P1
10:45am – Jillian Cardarelli
11:30pm – SRO GT AMERICA Practice P1
12:00pm – ZOEE (iHeartRadio Stage)
12:05pm – SRO GR CUP Practice P1
1:00 pm – TRANS AM SERIES Practice P2
1:30pm – Connor McCutcheon (iHeartRadio Stage)
1:50pm – INDY NXT Practice P1
3:00pm – American Blonde (iHeartRadio Stage)
3:00 pm – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice P1
4:15pm – Ryan Griffin (iHeartRadio Stage)
4:30pm – STADIUM SUPER TRUCKS Practice / Qualifying
5:30pm – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)
6:05pm – SRO GT AMERICA Practice P2
7:00pm – Wesley Mortgage FREEDOM FRIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT featuring Brian Kelley (Florida-Georgia Line), Chris Janson, Vince Neil (Motley Crue), Gavin Degraw, and other special guests featuring Sixwire. (Zyn Main Stage)
9:30pm – Track/Gates Close
Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets. Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.
Tickets for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix are digital, and all fans must adhere to the Nissan Stadium rules and regulations, including the clear bag policy. For a complete list of FAQs on ticketing and race weekend policies, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.
ABOUT WESLEY MORTGAGE
Wesley Mortgage, LLC, the exclusive mortgage provider of the Tennessee Titans, offers conventional VA, FHA, non-QM and Jumbo loan products. The company utilizes configurable technologies to capture employment, deposit and other verifications necessary in the mortgage approval process, allowing for faster approval turn times than traditional lenders. In addition to Tennessee, Wesley Mortgage is currently licensed in Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Texas.
ABOUT THE BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day premier festival of racing and music from Aug. 4-6 featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks.
Ticket Packages, Clubs and Suites are now available to watch the best INDYCAR drivers race for the Big Machine Music City Cup. Fans can choose their optimal grandstand seat to watch as the drivers compete in the 80-lap, 2.1-mile, 11-turn course which races around Nissan Stadium, over the Cumberland River, and curves around downtown Nashville. The adrenaline-fueled event will feature live music each day and culminate with a headline concert on Friday and Saturday nights.
For a complete list of FAQs on ticketing, race weekend policies or for more information, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.
