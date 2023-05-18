 10th EMU International Design Week Commences With The Theme “Create!”

The 10th Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) International Design Week, traditionally organized by the Faculty of Architecture, commenced with an opening ceremony on Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, at 09:30 a.m. at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. The event, which will continue on 18 May, 2023, will take place in two parallel foci: Faculty of Architecture (on campus) and within the walled city of Famagusta (in the city).

The opening ceremony of the said event was attended by EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu, and Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture Prof. Dr. Resmiye Alpar Atun, Vice Deans, Faculty Members, and students.

In her opening address, Dean Prof. Dr. Resmiye Alpar Atun welcomed everyone to the 10th International Design Week and emphasized that this year's theme is "Create!" which emerged as a wish for the end of the suffering caused by the pandemic, earthquakes, and economic crises, emphasizing its significance in continuing, taking steps, and collaborating. Prof. Dr. Atun stated that the theme of "Create Together!" will enable us to take steps for a better future and expressed her gratitude to those who contributed to the organization and provided support.

In his speech, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized that the program of the 10th EMU International Design Week features important events, and highlighted the significance of the events taking place both on campus and within the walled city of Famagusta. Prof. Dr. Hocanın expressed his belief that the program, filled with high-quality events, will provide different visions on various topics. He emphasized that EMU is an international university, and such events are evidence of EMU's international character. Congratulating those who contributed to the realization of the event, Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that experts in the field will share their knowledge within the scope of the 10th EMU International Design Week. Prof. Dr. Hocanın concluded his speech by stating that as the Rector’s Office, they will provide continuous support for such events and wishing for a productive outcome for the event.

Following the opening speeches, a panel discussion titled "Architects Talking with Kalebodur" was held under the moderation of Abdi Güzer, featuring Ece Yalım, Salih Küçüktuna, and Yeşim Kozanlı. Then, at 14:00, the 10th EMU International Design Week continued with the exhibition opening of "Perec-Calvino Postcards" by artist Linda Parr at the Nestorian Church.

As part of the event, a Mural Workshop with street art took place within the EMU Campus. The said workshop will continue on 18 May, 2023. Additionally, starting from 16:00 in the walled city of Famagusta, orff, guitar, and choir performances were held.

On Thursday, 18 May, 2023, the second day of the 10th EMU International Design Week, a dance show by Studio 21 will take place both on EMU campus and at Famagusta Walled City. In scope of the events, at 14:00, a panel titled “Create Together-Impact/Earthquake” will be held. The said panel, to be held in cooperation with the Cyprus Turkish Union of Chambers of Engineers and Architects (KTMMOB) will take place at EMU Architecture Faculty with participants from various sectors such as the central government, relevant departments, municipalities, academics and sector representatives. The panel proceedings will make an important contribution to the creation of a common voice.

The International Design Week will end at 18:00 at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Conference Hall after the closing panel with Bernard Khoury, the extraordinary and visionary architect of Beirut.