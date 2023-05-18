eTRANSERVICES and Peerless Technologies join forces to Form a Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture
eTRANSERVICES signed a Mentor-Protégé agreement with Peerless Technologies Corporation to enhance its capabilities to deliver high-quality products and servicesSTAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eTRANSERVICES, a leading provider of enterprise transformational services, has entered into a Mentor-Protégé agreement with Peerless Technologies Corporation, a nationally recognized business providing professional services and engineering solutions to Federal Government clients. The agreement resulted in the formation of the eTRANSERVICES-Peerless Joint Venture (EPJV), which will provide an expanded range of high-quality products and services to federal agencies.
eTRANSERVICES, located in Stafford, Virginia, is an 8(a) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) firm. Its core service offerings include Information Technology, Systems Engineering, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Business services and have supported numerous Federal agencies including the US Army, US Marine Corps, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture, and US Courts. Headquartered in Fairborn, Ohio, Peerless Technologies Corporation is a prime contractor across multiple government agencies, which includes the Air Force, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Department of Energy (DoE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Peerless provides Systems Engineering, Cybersecurity, IT, Human and Medical Performance, and Innovation and Research support services to its government clients in multiple domains as a nationally recognized and award-winning company.
Under the terms of this Mentor-Protégé agreement, Peerless will provide business development guidance and support along with access to new customer markets to eTRANSERVICES as they work together to deliver high-quality products and services to government clients. The partnership will enable eTRANSERVICES to expand its capabilities and enter new market sectors, while providing Peerless with access to opportunities that are set aside for small businesses.
"We are excited to partner with Peerless Technologies to form the EPJV," said Chris Beckford, President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES. "We believe that this joint venture provides us with an exceptional opportunity to grow and expand our services to government clients in domains like Aerospace & Space, Modeling & Simulation, Nuclear Weapons, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, and Training & Training Systems."
With the formation of EPJV, eTRANSERVICES and Peerless will build on their respective strengths to deliver even greater value to their government clients and help them achieve their mission objectives.
Contact:
Susan Hale | eTRANSERVICES Corp | 703-628-7427 | susan.hale@etranservices.com
Jerry Tritle | Peerless Technologies Corp | 937-490-5000 | jerry.tritle@epeerless.com
Susan Hale
eTRANSERVICES Corp.
+1 7036287427
susan.hale@etranservices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn