New Online Resource Available to Help Organizations Raise Awareness of the Challenges of Cancer Survivorship

The NCSD Foundation has published a toolkit to help raise awareness of cancer survival challenges and spread the word about National Cancer Survivors Day® 2023.

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of the 36th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life, the NCSD Foundation has created a digital resource – the NCSD 2023 Toolkit – filled with tools to help cancer-related organizations, groups, and individuals spread the word about National Cancer Survivors Day® and raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship.

In the U.S. today, there are more than 18.1 million people living with a history of cancer. This represents about 5.4% of the population.

In addition to facing a serious illness, these cancer survivors must contend with rapidly rising medical costs; inadequate insurance coverage; difficulty finding or keeping employment; increased risk for second primary cancers and other health problems; as well as ongoing physical, emotional, and financial struggles that persist for years after cancer diagnosis.

“As many cancer survivors will tell you, the effects of cancer don’t end when treatment does. Cancer survivors face ongoing, sometimes lifelong, hardships because of their disease,” says Foundation spokesperson Laura Shipp. “This toolkit was created to help people who are celebrating National Cancer Survivors Day® raise awareness of these challenges so we can all work together to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.”

The NCSD 2023 Toolkit contains social media templates, graphics, and printables to help organizations and individuals promote National Cancer Survivors Day® and raise awareness of the challenges cancer survivors face.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual Celebration of Life that is held in hundreds of communities nationwide, and around the world, on the first Sunday in June. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors. National Cancer Survivors Day® 2023 will be held on Sunday, June 4.

To access the NCSD 2023 Toolkit, and to learn more about the 36th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life, visit ncsd.org.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, along with NCSD 2023 national supporters 2seventy bio, Alercell, Inc., Astex Pharmaceuticals, Aveo Oncology, Convatec, Coping with Cancer magazine, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elekta, Exelixis, Gamida Cell, GE Healthcare, Guardant Health, Hologic, Incyte, Ipsen, Janssen, Novocure, Servier, and Springworks Therapeutics is encouraging citizens across the globe to stand with these survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® and make a commitment to addressing the challenges of cancer survival.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation provides free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual, treasured Celebration of Life that is held in hundreds of communities nationwide, and around the world, on the first Sunday in June. This day offers an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life. Visit NCSD.org to learn more.