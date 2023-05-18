Blades International’s Paola Gasca Recognized with Emerging Leader Alumni Award by Houston Christian University

Paola Gasca is promoted to Vice President of Blades International

Blades International, Inc. Vice President Paola Gasca was awarded the Houston Christian University Emerging Leader Alumni Award for 2023.

This recognition by her alma mater is so well-deserved as she continues to grow in her career, support her university and help other students as they seek careers in the financial industry.” — Bob Blades, President, Blades Intl.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blades International, Inc., a trade finance and cross-border broker and financial advisory firm, today announced that Vice President Paola Gasca—who oversees the overall marketing and operations of the Blades International Foreign Exchange Rate Integrity® range of services—was awarded the Houston Christian University Emerging Leader Alumni Award for 2023.

The award was celebrated at an event held at the end of April by Houston Christian University’s Business School at the Morris Family Center for Law and Liberty.

“Paola came to work with us as an intern in 2019 and has done a tremendous job in support of our firm and our clients,” said Bob Blades, President, Blades International, Inc. “This recognition by her alma mater is so well-deserved as she continues to grow in her career, support her university and help other students as they seek careers in the financial industry. We here at Blades International are extremely proud of Paola for receiving this recognition.”

Paola graduated from Houston Christian University (formerly Houston Baptist University) with honors, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business. She also obtained a visiting student certification from UCLA's Anderson School of Management, where she studied Data Analytics—specifically, technology leadership and innovation through big and small data as it applies to business and marketing.

Houston Christian University’s Emerging Leader Alumni Award is given to honor an undergraduate alumnus of 10 or fewer years who has had early career success and made a positive impact in their community.

About Blades International

Founded by international banking veteran Bob Blades in 2009, Blades International, Inc. is a trade finance and cross-border broker and financial advisory firm in Houston, TX that specializes in evaluating and monitoring Foreign Exchange Markups through their FX Rate Integrity® service. Blades also provides advisory services for exporters and multi-national companies in matters of international banking, structured trade finance, and letters of credit, as well as support to the international departments of local banks.