AVer Europe and Lindy to collaborate on a strategic partnership to enhance collaboration solutions

AVer Europe and Lindy collaborate on a strategic partnership to enhance collaboration solutions

AVer Europe and Lindy announced that they are entering into a collaboration to explore a strategic partnership.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Europe, a leading provider of video conferencing and collaboration solutions, and Lindy Elektronik GmbH, a global supplier of connectivity solutions, announced today that they are entering into a collaboration to explore a strategic partnership. The partnership aims to combine AVer Europe’s expertise in video conferencing with Lindy’s experience in connectivity solutions to deliver high-quality, seamless collaboration experiences.

The two companies will work closely together to identify areas of partnership that will enable customers to have a complete end-to-end collaboration solution that seamlessly integrates with their existing workflows.

"We are excited to explore a potential partnership with Lindy and leverage their expertise in connectivity solutions to enhance our video conferencing and collaboration offerings. We believe that by combining our strengths, we can provide customers with a complete collaboration experience that is easy to use, affordable and flexible. We are confident that our collaboration with Lindy will enable us to better serve our customers and provide them with the tools they need to collaborate effectively in today’s fast-paced business environment."

- Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

AVer Europe and Lindy will explore opportunities to integrate their existing portfolios to create solutions that address specific customer needs. This will enable customers to have access to a wider range of professional and reliable AV solutions that can be tailored and easily installed.

"The cooperation with AVer Europe represents an important step for Lindy to further expand our product range and provide our customers with access to the most innovative AV solutions. The combination of the latest technology and innovation on UCC and collaboration areas on one side and the required performance and reliable transmission technology on the other side form the basis for high-tech solutions in the professional application sector. Through collaboration with AVer Europe, we can further strengthen our competencies in the field of AV technology and jointly develop high-quality products and solutions. This partnership underscores our commitment to always offer our customers the latest technology and to further solidify our position as a leading provider in the industry."

- Elia Lupi – Head of Global Sales at Lindy



AVer Europe and Lindy’s collaboration represents a significant step towards a partnership. This will enable customers to have access to a complete collaboration solution that seamlessly integrates with their existing systems. The companies expect to announce further details of their plans of a strategic partnership soon.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

About Lindy

As one of the world's leading providers of AV and IT connectivity, represented by 15 sales and service branches in nearly 90 countries, Lindy is a professional partner and the first choice in terms of connectivity technology. Founded in 1932, the company has been synonymous with state-of-the-art products for over ninety years, with product development and marketing being the core and driving force of our business. With decades of experience and a comprehensive product portfolio for connecting, distributing, converting analog and digital signals, as well as extending their transmission distances, we constantly push the boundaries of what is possible, enabling our customers to always access cutting-edge technology at the forefront of the times. Connection Perfection.

Contact:

Lindy-Elektronik GmbH – Markircher Str. 20-24 – 68229 Mannheim