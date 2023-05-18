AjMadison And Leading Financial Influencer Sam Jarman Offer Tips to Save on Appliances
BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AJ Madison, the industry’s foremost appliance authority, is pleased to join forces with the finance content creator and influencer, Sam Jarman, who is an expert in providing tips concerning sustainability, finances, and ways to save money. Jarman gained a reputation via TikTok in 2019, sharing real estate tips, and then branched out to cover “everything money related,” confirms Jarman. Today he has a tremendous presence on all social media platforms with six million followers. His first home appliances were purchased in 2016 from AjMadison. The company offered the most competitive pricing in the market and delivered to the home directly for installation. Jarman’s recommendations in collaboration with AjMadison, the largest independent home appliance retailer nationwide, can be found at https://www.ajmadison.com/save.
Top Tips to Save on Appliances – with Sam Jarman
1. Combine Packages and Rebates
Purchasing an appliance package is the easiest way to save money. As an independent retailer, not a big box store, AjMadison offers access to even more savings, depending on the package selected.
2. Apply for 0% Financing
Home improvement projects are expensive. Consumers want to keep extra funds in their pockets during projects. AjMadison offers several different plans, including 0% APR options to help customers fund their dream kitchen and start using their new appliances.
3. Shop with the Appliance Pros – Get Extra Discounts
If one is shopping for high-end appliance brands, and working with a qualifying designer or builder, there are special discounts that are extended to trade professionals. First, call 800-570-3355 or visit an AjMadison showroom and speak with an appliance expert to get the full details. The discounts vary depending on the brand but typically the savings are around 10-15% off the retail price.
4. Look for Energy Saving Rebates and Tax Holidays
Utility providers often offer rebates to encourage the replacement of old energy-hogging appliances. One may see cash-back offers on ENERGY STAR-rated air conditioners, refrigerators, or dishwashers. These rebates typically range from $30 to $200. Last year the Inflation Reduction Act passed, providing $4.5 billion in funding to help people upgrade their appliances to new energy-saving technologies. Households could save up to $840 on new induction electric cooking appliances and heat pump electric dryers, plus an additional $500 to reduce the cost of converting from gas to electric. Should one need to upgrade their electrical service, one could get a tax credit of up to $4,000. Lastly, some states offer tax holidays to reduce the cost of buying family and household essentials such as energy star-rated home appliances, school supplies, electronics, and home preparedness items. Home appliances are among the most expensive items for families, and consumers can save up to 9% on regional sales tax during promotional periods.
5. Shop the Retail Holidays
Find the best appliance deals around major holidays like President’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Black November. Retail holidays have the best promo pricing, usually up to 30% off, and can be combined with other rebates. Most retail holidays start early and run for about 3 weeks.
6. Save Big on Open Box and Floor Models
A favorite suggestion is to consider an out-of-the-box appliance from AjMadion’s Outlet Center. If one is dreaming of an appliance that is outside of the budget, then consider an open-box appliance, but only from an authorized retailer. Typically, outlet appliances are former showroom display models or unused and returned in perfect working condition, with the manufacturer's warranty. Most are out of the box, meaning that the product is no longer in its factory packaging. All open-box inventory is unused. As a bonus, appliances in outlets sometimes qualify for promotional rebates.
7. Get a Deal on Last Year’s Appliance Inventory
Overstock appliance deals can help with a smart purchase. Opting for last year's models can bring instant discounts. One can usually expect kitchen appliance rebates from $50 to $200 or more, and washer and dryer discounts start around $50. Since the brands are looking to sell inventory, the consumer may also discover additional mail-in rebates and package bundle promotions.
Tip 8. Get Free Appliance Upgrades with Smart Appliances
Smart appliances from leading brands like GE, Samsung, and Whirlpool automatically have updates to ensure one has the latest technology with their home appliances. Most smart appliances connect to the Wi-Fi network, home automation device, or smart speakers like Google Home or Alexa. More products are using artificial intelligence, automatically adjusting to lifestyles.
Tip 9. Avoid High Repair Costs with an Extended Protection Plan
Major appliances are a long-term investment with manufacturer’s warranties, however, once that period ends (typically within 1-2 years), appliance owners must pay for service or consider an extended warranty. AjMadison offers purchase protection that goes beyond the manufacturer’s offering. The AjMadison plan covers the appliance for product breakdowns plus mechanical and electrical failures during normal use.
Tip 10. Get a Huge Tax Credit Renovation Angel
This next tip can save qualifying donors between $10,000 - $50,000. If one has a high-end kitchen and plans to renovate, consider donating the old cabinets and appliances to Renovation Angel, a nonprofit known for salvaging luxury kitchens and their contents. The best part is Renovation Angel takes care of the removal of the old kitchen for free, donors receive a tax deduction for the full value of the old kitchen, plus an additional 10% off Miele appliances for a dream kitchen project.
About AjMadison
With three showroom locations in the USA and over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s foremost appliance authority and Newsweek’s #1 Online Appliance Retailer. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online appliance retailer, with over 8,000 trade partners catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. AjMadison stands by its IN STOCK PROMISE™, the company’s commitment to having an excellent selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship appliances for homeowners and trade partners alike.
Heather Freeman
Top Tips to Save on Appliances – with Sam Jarman
1. Combine Packages and Rebates
Purchasing an appliance package is the easiest way to save money. As an independent retailer, not a big box store, AjMadison offers access to even more savings, depending on the package selected.
2. Apply for 0% Financing
Home improvement projects are expensive. Consumers want to keep extra funds in their pockets during projects. AjMadison offers several different plans, including 0% APR options to help customers fund their dream kitchen and start using their new appliances.
3. Shop with the Appliance Pros – Get Extra Discounts
If one is shopping for high-end appliance brands, and working with a qualifying designer or builder, there are special discounts that are extended to trade professionals. First, call 800-570-3355 or visit an AjMadison showroom and speak with an appliance expert to get the full details. The discounts vary depending on the brand but typically the savings are around 10-15% off the retail price.
4. Look for Energy Saving Rebates and Tax Holidays
Utility providers often offer rebates to encourage the replacement of old energy-hogging appliances. One may see cash-back offers on ENERGY STAR-rated air conditioners, refrigerators, or dishwashers. These rebates typically range from $30 to $200. Last year the Inflation Reduction Act passed, providing $4.5 billion in funding to help people upgrade their appliances to new energy-saving technologies. Households could save up to $840 on new induction electric cooking appliances and heat pump electric dryers, plus an additional $500 to reduce the cost of converting from gas to electric. Should one need to upgrade their electrical service, one could get a tax credit of up to $4,000. Lastly, some states offer tax holidays to reduce the cost of buying family and household essentials such as energy star-rated home appliances, school supplies, electronics, and home preparedness items. Home appliances are among the most expensive items for families, and consumers can save up to 9% on regional sales tax during promotional periods.
5. Shop the Retail Holidays
Find the best appliance deals around major holidays like President’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Black November. Retail holidays have the best promo pricing, usually up to 30% off, and can be combined with other rebates. Most retail holidays start early and run for about 3 weeks.
6. Save Big on Open Box and Floor Models
A favorite suggestion is to consider an out-of-the-box appliance from AjMadion’s Outlet Center. If one is dreaming of an appliance that is outside of the budget, then consider an open-box appliance, but only from an authorized retailer. Typically, outlet appliances are former showroom display models or unused and returned in perfect working condition, with the manufacturer's warranty. Most are out of the box, meaning that the product is no longer in its factory packaging. All open-box inventory is unused. As a bonus, appliances in outlets sometimes qualify for promotional rebates.
7. Get a Deal on Last Year’s Appliance Inventory
Overstock appliance deals can help with a smart purchase. Opting for last year's models can bring instant discounts. One can usually expect kitchen appliance rebates from $50 to $200 or more, and washer and dryer discounts start around $50. Since the brands are looking to sell inventory, the consumer may also discover additional mail-in rebates and package bundle promotions.
Tip 8. Get Free Appliance Upgrades with Smart Appliances
Smart appliances from leading brands like GE, Samsung, and Whirlpool automatically have updates to ensure one has the latest technology with their home appliances. Most smart appliances connect to the Wi-Fi network, home automation device, or smart speakers like Google Home or Alexa. More products are using artificial intelligence, automatically adjusting to lifestyles.
Tip 9. Avoid High Repair Costs with an Extended Protection Plan
Major appliances are a long-term investment with manufacturer’s warranties, however, once that period ends (typically within 1-2 years), appliance owners must pay for service or consider an extended warranty. AjMadison offers purchase protection that goes beyond the manufacturer’s offering. The AjMadison plan covers the appliance for product breakdowns plus mechanical and electrical failures during normal use.
Tip 10. Get a Huge Tax Credit Renovation Angel
This next tip can save qualifying donors between $10,000 - $50,000. If one has a high-end kitchen and plans to renovate, consider donating the old cabinets and appliances to Renovation Angel, a nonprofit known for salvaging luxury kitchens and their contents. The best part is Renovation Angel takes care of the removal of the old kitchen for free, donors receive a tax deduction for the full value of the old kitchen, plus an additional 10% off Miele appliances for a dream kitchen project.
About AjMadison
With three showroom locations in the USA and over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s foremost appliance authority and Newsweek’s #1 Online Appliance Retailer. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online appliance retailer, with over 8,000 trade partners catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. AjMadison stands by its IN STOCK PROMISE™, the company’s commitment to having an excellent selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship appliances for homeowners and trade partners alike.
Heather Freeman
Heather Freeman Media & PR
+1 202-441-3607
press@heatherfreeman.com