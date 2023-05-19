Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,897 in the last 365 days.

INNOCN 15A1F OLED Portable Monitor is a Great Traveling Companion for Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Intel) Users

INNOCN 15A1F OLED Portable Monitor is the Best Traveling Companion for Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Intel) Users

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Portable monitors have become an essential companion for the modern-day consumer. Whether an individual is a professional working on the go or a casual gamer seeking great experiences, these monitors can significantly boost productivity and enhance entertainment. Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a manufacturer that has elevated the standards of technology, delivering monitors that offer exceptional value and cutting-edge design.


INNOCN has established itself as a pioneer in the industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation. Its latest creation, the 15A1F 15.6 Inch OLED Portable Gaming Monitor is an ultra-slim and lightweight monitor. It’s ideal for traveling, as well as for home and office use. The 15A1F is available at an affordable cost of $349.99 on Amazon US and Amazon EU (DE, FR, IT, ES), making it available to a large demographic.

Equipped with USB C and Mini HDMI ports, it connects to smartphones, gaming consoles and laptops like the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Intel). The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a tablet-laptop hybrid. The Intel Core i7 processor within the Surface Pro 9 makes it a fast computer. It comes in a variety of colors, giving buyers greater variety. The Surface Pro 9's vibrant 120Hz screen with dynamic refresh rate perfectly complements the 15A1F, providing a seamless experience.

The INNOCN 15A1F delivers stunning picture quality with its 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and OLED backlighting, offering perfect blacks and vibrant colors. With a remarkable contrast ratio of 100000:1 and 400 nits of brightness, images on the monitor come to life, captivating users with their visual richness. Additionally, the monitor features a magnetic stand for convenience and quality speakers, making it a perfect companion for enhancing the gaming experience. Beyond gaming, the INNOCN 15A1F caters to individuals from all walks of life. It greatly enhances work efficiency, allowing professionals to extend their workspace and increase productivity.

INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15A1F Links：
US ： https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2SWBT5
DE： https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V5CHVPR
FR： https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V5CHVPR
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09V5CHVPR
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09V5CHVPR

Pearl Li
INNOCN
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

INNOCN 15A1F OLED Portable Monitor is a Great Traveling Companion for Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Intel) Users

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more