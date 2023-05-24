Bewl Water Campsite Emerges as Top Choice for Off-Grid Exploration
Each month witnesses almost 7,000 searches for 'cheap holidays UK,' underscoring a strong desire for affordable getaways.”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bewl Water, a renowned destination for back-to-nature escapes, is pleased to announce the increasing popularity of its 80-pitch campsite. As travellers seek off-grid adventures, Bewl Water has emerged as the go-to destination for immersive and affordable experiences amidst southeast England's largest reservoir.
As the 2023 camping season commences, Bewl Water has witnessed a remarkable surge in pre-bookings, solidifying the appeal of embracing the great outdoors. Operations Manager Kevin Parker expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The campsite has long been a beloved choice for families and couples seeking solace in nature, and this year, bookings have seen an 11% increase compared to the previous season."
This trend aligns with the findings of travel giant Booking.com, revealing that 55% of travellers yearn to disconnect and embark on off-grid adventures this year. Moreover, 68% of holidaymakers are managing their vacation budgets carefully, highlighting the importance of affordable getaways.
Digital Marketing Assistant James Broom shared an interesting insight, saying, "Each month witnesses almost 7,000 searches for 'cheap holidays UK,' indicating a strong desire for affordable getaways."
At Bewl Water's campsite, guests can indulge in the tranquillity of nature without breaking the bank, with prices starting from just £15 per night. The campsite offers spacious pitches for children to enjoy, peaceful corners for relaxation, and ample communal areas for socialising with fellow campers.
Convenient shower and toilet facilities are available nearby, accompanied by refreshing cold-water stations scattered throughout the main camping field. For dining options, guests can explore nearby fine dining restaurants, charming breweries, or country pubs. Alternatively, the Waterfront Café offers a variety of light bites, sweet treats, and hearty lunch options.
Kevin Parker explained the enduring popularity of camping at Bewl Water, stating, "Our campsite provides visitors with a precious opportunity to unwind, enjoy uninterrupted moments, and create cherished memories with loved ones."
Beyond the campsite's tranquillity, Bewl Water offers a range of fitness-friendly activities, including fishing, bike hire, laser tag, soft play, and invigorating water sports such as the Aqua Park. As a generous gesture, campers booking for this season will receive exclusive discounts of 20% on all activities.
"All campers who book for this season will automatically receive 20% off on all activities," Kevin added. "After booking their pitch, they will receive a unique code via email, allowing them to redeem the discount."
The camping season at Bewl Water runs from May to September 2023, and bookings can be made at bewlwater.co.uk/camping.
About Bewl Water:
Bewl Water is a picturesque reservoir located in southeast England, offering a range of activities and experiences amidst stunning natural surroundings. With an 80-pitch campsite, Bewl Water provides an ideal destination for off-grid exploration, attracting families, couples, and nature enthusiasts.
